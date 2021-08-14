Yacht Club of Hyderabad celebrates Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Hyderabad: The Yacht Club of Hyderabad celebrated 75 years of Independence with a flourish of Saffron White and Green as part of the National Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahautsav at Hussainsagar Lake on Friday.

It was done taking inspiration from The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an intensive, country-wide campaign announced by the Union government to focus on citizen participation in nation-building, where small changes, at the local level, will add up to significant national gains.

With 86 State and national medals, multiple national titles and three of its wards being selected for the Asian and World championships, the YCH Foundation reaffirmed its dedication to the nation with a display of the tri-colour lighting up the very waters that also played a key role in nurturing the four Indian sailing Olympians at Tokyo-2021 during their formative years.

The Credo of the Yacht Club is Dignity through Sports.