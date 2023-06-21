Yadadri Lord gold, silver dollars to make way into devotees’ hands soon

Hyderabad: On the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Yadadri Temple Authorities will be coming up with the gold and silver dollars of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy for the devotees.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy will be launching the Dollars besides inaugurating a slew of programmes on Wednesday as part of the spiritual day under the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day. Sources said that the gold and silver coins would have impression of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and temple, which would be of the weight of 2, 5 and 10 grams and the price would be depending upon the billion market. The TTD dollars have been popular among the devotees as people consider these as sacred and precious. The officials said that the proposed Yadadri dollars would also be liked by the devotees.

Reddy said that the spiritual day would be celebrated on a grand note in all the temples in the State. There would be homams, abhishekams, harikatha, kavisammelans and other programmes in the temples, which would be decked up with flowers and lights. During the occasion, the government will begin the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme in 2,043 more temples. Presently the scheme is applicable in 3,645 temples and with the addition of new ones, there would be 6,661 temples under the scheme. The Minister recalled how the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had increased the salaries of Archakas of the temples under Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

He would also be starting the millets prasadam for the devotees of the temple from Wednesday. The government had taken a decision to provide millet prasadam keeping in view the health of the devotees. The minister would also begin online services in the temple and also lay the foundation stone for the Rayagiri Veda Pathashala, AnnadanaSatram, Kalyana Mandapam near the Presidential suites. He would also give an account of development works and several new initiatives under the endowments department during the last nine years.