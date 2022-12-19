Yellow streak set to melt away from PCC

Hyderabad: The internal fight in the Telangana unit of the grand old party has reached a new peak on Sunday as 12 of the newly nominated executive members of the state Congress sent in their resignations to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The vertical split in the state party is now almost complete with the leaders getting divided into seniors v/s new entrants. The 12 members who resigned on Sunday were those who joined the party with Revanth Reddy and had come from the TDP. They told the media that they had resigned because the seniors felt offended that they have been ignored by the party high command.

They said they did not join the party for any posts. "Let those who claim to be the real Congress leaders take up the posts. We will continue to work as honest party workers," they said. They also criticized the group which created the crisis situation saying that they should go to the high command with their progress report as to who participated actively in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and all other programmes, including the recent bypoll campaign. They should explain what they had done to revive the party fortunes since 2014.

Though this group of 12 had said that they would continue to work as disciplined party soldiers, the fact is that they are seething with anger over the seniors. They are also questioning the timing of the revolt and hint that this could help the ruling TRS.

In the backdrop of this situation, the AICC has asked the seniors to come to Delhi and discuss the issue.

On the other hand, PCC president A Revanth Reddy announced that he would take up padayatra across the state from January 26 to June 2 with the slogan 'Haat Se Haat Jodo." He felt that the high command would find a solution to the brewing crisis in the party.

It now remains to be seen how Kharge would resolve the issue and whether he would ask some senior leader to intervene or decide to reconstitute the PCC executive.