Yemeni national deported from Hyd for illegal stay

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone, Hyderabad, apprehended Ahmed Salem Abdullah alias Ahmed Salem Fadaq, a 38-year-old Yemeni national, on November 13 for residing illegally in India and suspected associations with drug peddlers.

Ahmed had entered India in 2017 on a student visa to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration at Nizam College, Hyderabad, and later a Master’s degree in Ajmer, Rajasthan. His student visa expired on August 31, 2024, but he continued to reside illegally, eventually returning to Hyderabad, where he was found living in Tolichowki without valid documents.

Based on reliable information, the Task Force detained him for moving suspiciously in Tolichowki. During interrogation, Ahmed failed to justify his overstay. Though no narcotics were found on him, intelligence indicated his alleged involvement with drug traffickers in Hyderabad and Ajmer.

Verification of his identity and travel credentials was facilitated by Hyderabad’s Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Deportation proceedings were initiated due to the risk he posed by potentially continuing illicit activities detrimental to national security.

Ahmed Salem Abdullah was deported to Yemen under the close supervision of the South-East Zone Task Force officials in coordination with FRRO Hyderabad, reinforcing the city’s vigilance against drug-related threats and illegal foreign residencies.