Yennam to join Congress, invites other top disenchanted leaders

Hyderabad: Former MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy who will be joining the Congress party shortly has asked other senior leaders from BJP to follow him.

He said this will ensure defeat of the BRS party, as both the parties are ‘sailing in the same boat’. Following his suspension from the saffron party he gave enough indications that he will be deserting it to join the grand old party.

Speaking to the media here, the suspended leader asked former minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender and others, including Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, D Ravindra Naik and Vivek. “It is high time that we join hands and fight under one flag. Have you forgotten that we held talks with the Congress ?” he asked the leaders.

Reddy who has been suspended for anti-party activities alleged that he received a show-cause notice only because of his critical questioning within the party. Boasting of being part of Telangana movement, he said those who were at the helm in BJP State leadership in 2014 had opposed the Telangana Bill.

“Telangana is not a major issue for the BJP and time and again I urged the party leadership to change its strategy to get rural votes. Rajgopal Reddy’s victory was certain until three days before the Munugodu byelection. Now it is clearer that the BRS and the BJP are sailing in the same boat,” he alleged

Reddy wondered as to why the BJP was wasting energies behind AIMIM which has Assembly seats in single digit and does not have more than a single MP seat in TS. “Amit Shah said in the Chevella public meeting that our fight is against Owaisis. How many seats does AIMIM influence in Telangana? Why should so many activists work to fight him? Bandi Sanjay would have done a better job than the current president. BJP vote share increased to 22 percent under Sanjay,” he emphasised.