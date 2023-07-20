You began the game, we will end it: Kishan tells BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that when he went to know about the double bedroom houses, he was treated rudely without even seeing that he was a Union Minister. Don’t

I have the right to go there as Union Minister, he asked.

He expressed his anger that today the police treated him like a criminal and a terrorist. Will you sit in Pragati Bhavan and suppress the questioning voices, he questioned. Arresting BJP leaders alone will not reduce people's grievances and outrage.

He told the media on Thursday the BJP did not do any movement or dharna. He said that the BRS government is dealing with dictatorial ideas.

He expressed his grief that he was chased like a criminal from the airport. He said that he was treated inhumanely. If you go to see people's sufferings, you will be arrested, he said.

He said that KCR government has cheated the poor. He said that their effort is to wake up the Telangana government.

Kishan Stated that they were arrested out of fear. He said that they started the game. We are ready. Today the war has started in Telangana. He said that his political life started with struggles. If KCR has the guts to build 50 lakh houses, they will bring the share from the Centre.