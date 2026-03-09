Young athletes compete in Women’s Day athletics meet

Hyderabad: Onthe occasion of International Women’s Day, a grand sports and celebration programme was organised at Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad under the ASMITA League by Mera Yuva Bharat Hyderabad, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in association with Sports Authority of India, Khelo India, and the District Sports Authority of Telangana.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 500 participants, celebrating women’s empowerment through sports and community engagement. The programme featured running competitions across different age categories including Under 13 years, 13–18 years, and Above 18 years.

Athletic events conducted included 100 metres, 200 metres and 400 metres races, encouraging participants to showcase their sporting talent and competitive spirit.

The programme was graced by several distinguished guests including Dr. Kavita Reddy, Chairperson, Institute of Health & Family Welfare; S

Seema Kumari, Assistant Director, Prasar Bharati (Akashvani); Saundarya, International Hockey Player; B. Madhvi, Chairperson, Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Geetanjali, National Rowing Player and Asian Games participant; and Nandkishor Gokul, District Youth & Sports Officer