Youth ends life after parents scold him to find a job

Hyderabad: Upset over his parents scolding him for not finding work, a young man died, allegedly by suicide at his friend's house in Pahadishareef on Friday night.

The youngster identified as P Pavan Kumar (26), of Mailardevpally was jobless and spent most of his time with friends.

Police said Pavan was scolded several times by his parents asking him to go to work, but he did not change. On Friday evening, he was scolded again, after which he went to his friend's room at Sriram Colony in Pahadishareef, and allegedly hanged himself.