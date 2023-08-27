Youth found dead in mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A youth identified as Paswan (17) was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Mailardevpally on Sunday morning.



Paswan from Bihar, used to stay with his family at Mailardevpally and worked at a factory. It is learnt that on Saturday evening, he went out to collect the wages from factory and did not return.

After searching for him, the family members filed a missing complaint at Mailardevpally police station.

Meanwhile, locals of Laxmiguda colony informed the about a dead body in an isolated area. Paswan’s father who reached the spot along with police identified the body of the boy was Paswan’s.

A case was registered and body shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.