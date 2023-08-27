Live
- Treating other countries only as a market will never work says PM Narendra Modi
- NGT judge, who questioned MP govt’s inaction on dam site encroachment, transferred to Delhi
- Will be personally very happy if we can reach the final, says Taskin Ahmed ahead of Asia Cup
- Gujarat: Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday
- G20 presidency is people's presidency, Aug 29 to be celebrated as Telugu Language Day said PM Narendra Modi
- Study shows how living in space can impair astronauts' immune systems
- Delhi traffic police conduct carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
- Expiry week could lead to some selling pressure
- Country saw 'sabka prayaas' as 'har ghar Tiranga abhiyaan' became 'har mann Tiranga': Modi
- Bengal cracker factory blast may not have occurred had authorities heeded plaints by locals
Just In
Youth found dead in mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad
Highlights
It is learnt that on Saturday evening, he went out to collect the wages from factory and did not return
Hyderabad: A youth identified as Paswan (17) was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Mailardevpally on Sunday morning.
Paswan from Bihar, used to stay with his family at Mailardevpally and worked at a factory. It is learnt that on Saturday evening, he went out to collect the wages from factory and did not return.
After searching for him, the family members filed a missing complaint at Mailardevpally police station.
Meanwhile, locals of Laxmiguda colony informed the about a dead body in an isolated area. Paswan’s father who reached the spot along with police identified the body of the boy was Paswan’s.
A case was registered and body shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS