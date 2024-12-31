Youth must shun fast-food culture: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said the Indian lifestyle and traditional foods greatly contribute to our immunity. “We must cherish our cultural traditions rather than adopting a fast-food culture of pizzas and burgers,” he emphasised.

Addressing the anniversary and graduation ceremony of DEVS Homeo Medical College on Monday, he said, politically, economically, intellectually, and militarily, India ranks third after the US and China, achieving remarkable fame and recognition. He said young people should embrace the mindset that the sky is the limit; the term ‘impossible’ should not exist in their vocabulary.

The MP said India boasts some of the best doctors, IT experts, and intellectuals globally, leading in rankings across America, Europe, and the Gulf countries. During the pandemic, India not only effectively managed the COVID-19 crisis but also became the country that supplied vaccines to the world. He said that while some may conspire against India's rise, a stable administration under Prime Minister Modi will help fulfil the nation's potential. India is poised to regain its status of eminence in the world.

He said that practical knowledge is equally important as theoretical education in fields like medicine. As long as humanity exists, medicine will remain essential. "Vaidya Narayana is often referred to as Harih—highlighting the high regard for doctors, who are likened to divine figures”, he added, and encouraged doctors to approach their work with a service-oriented mindset rather than focusing solely on financial gain.