Zaheerabad: NGOs hailed for social services

Zaheerabad: DSP Ganesh Jhadav, MPDO Sujatha Naik hailed the services rendered by Magic Sports Foundation. They attended a programmed organised by Magic Sports Foundation and Yuva Shakti at Badampet village on Thursday and distributed books to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, they appreciated the NGOs for coming forward for the services. Students should utilise these opportunities, they said. Director of the foundation Amitraj, sarpanch Sushilamma, Upa Sarpanch Rajanna, HM N Srinivas, school chairman G Manohar, Anganwadi worker Aruna, secretary Vijaykumar, youth president G Srinivas, members Matheen, Mallesham, Venkat, Jagadish, Vijaykumar, Rajkumar, Barkhat, Venkat, Ashok and others were present.