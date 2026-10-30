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Jagan holds ‘Praja Darbar’ in Pulivendula
Pulivendula: YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a Praja Darbar at his camp office in Bhakarapuram here on Monday. People from different areas met him and shared their personal and local problems. Jagan greeted everyone warmly, asked about their well-being and listened patiently to their concerns.
Several people submitted petitions and explained the difficulties they and their families were facing. He heard each request and responded positively. Jagan assured them that he would always stand by them like a brother and asked them not to lose heart. He said people could bring their concerns to him and that he would do his best to help resolve them.
He added that he considered it his responsibility to share in people’s joys and difficulties. Jagan said the YSRCP would extend all possible support to help address people’s problems. He discussed the petitions with party leaders and asked them to stay accessible to the public, understand their concerns and take them to the relevant officials wherever needed.
Party leaders, workers and supporters also met Jagan and briefed him about conditions in their areas. He urged them to remain available to the public and take the initiative to help resolve local issues. People who attended the Praja Darbar welcomed the opportunity to meet Jagan and share their concerns with him.
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