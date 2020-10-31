2 Maoists arrested in Khammam

Khammam: Edullabayyaram police arrested two Maoists including a woman and recovered one country made weapon, explosive material and party literature from them.

Among the two who were caught by the police, the 35-year-old Madivi Mangalu is said to be an important person as he has been working as local gorilla squad commander Andhe and is a native of Nindra village in Bijapur district of Chattishgarh State.

He was involved in 60 cases, among them 16 were of murder, 19 of attempt to murder, five land mine blasting and kidnap cases registered in different police stations. Another woman identified as Maoist Dalam member is 20-year-old Madakam Desi alias Mamatakka, a resident of Dokupadu village in Sukuma district of Chattishgarh State.

She is involved in 17 cases and has been working in the party for last three years. Both were working under Azad, the secretary of Bhadradri Kothagudem and East Godavari districts. She has been working in the party for last 15 years.

Briefing the media with the details, the Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt at his office said that the Edullabayyaram police got information about two Maoists are moving with weapon at Tirlapuram forest area.

Based on the information, the Edullabayyaram CI, SI and other special forces rushed to the spot, on Thursday early in the morning. After seeing the police the two Maoists tried to escape, but the police succeded in apprehending them. The SP said that police recovered one barmar gun, 1 mobile phone, 3 pen drives, party literature and some explosives from them.

Appealing the people, he asked them not to give shelter and said that supporting the banned Maoists is a crime.

He said the Maoists are using the innocent tribals for their illegal activities like extortions and crimes. He further made an appeal to the Maoist party top leaders Chandranna, Haribhushan, Azad, Damodar and Lacchanna and asked them to surrender themselves.