2,297 candidates attend SCCL exam

Kothagudem: As many as 2,297 candidates have attended Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) examinations, informed its Director (Finance and Personnel) N Balaram. He along with the General Managers inspected the examination centre at Kothagudem on Sunday. He said the examination was conducted to fill 128 vacancies of fitter trainee posts in the company. The company issued hall tickets to 2,684 candidates for written test and arranged five exam centres in Kothagudem.



The Director informed that they set up modern technology at the centres to check copying and checked all the candidates before allowing them into the exam centre. Exam results will be announced in the website www.SCCL mins.com, he added.

General Mangers A Anand Rao, K Basavaiah, A Kumar Reddy, V Chandrasekhar, Sriram Kumar, BR Deekshitulu and others have accompanied the Director.