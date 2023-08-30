3 check dams planned on Munneru river to protect residents from floods

Khammam: Proposals to find a long-term solution to floods caused by the swelling of river Munneru in Khammam city were being drafted at a cost of Rs 777 crore, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday.

RCC retaining walls on both sides of the river were built with a budget of Rs 150 crore so that people who live in the colonies along the banks of the Munneru river would no longer experience flood-related problem.

He promised that the works would soon begin with the laying of the foundation stone. On Tuesday, Ajay Kumar presented household items to those impacted by the recent floods in Munneru under the auspices of ITC. Speaking at the event, he claimed that Khammam had seen exceptional flooding this monsoon and precautions were taken to protect the people.

The government has authorised the construction of three more check dams at Padmavati Nagar, Ranganayakula Gutta, and Prakash Nagar on the Munneru river at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Next to the bridge from the British era, a new bridge at a cost of Rs 180 crore will be built.

With the Chief Minister KCR’s backing, the NDRF team was dispatched to Khammam, where tireless rescue efforts continued through the night. He recalled that rehabilitation clinics had been established, and the residents had received first-rate care and amenities.

Every household of the flood-affected family received vital supplies from philanthropic organisation like the Puvvada Foundation.

Ajay Kumar congratulated Kulkarni, CEO of ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division for providing home goods worth Rs 1 crore in response to the hardship of the flood-affected households.

The Minister said that MP Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy donated Rs 1 crore and his daughter-in-law Aparna arranged for Rs 50 lakh from her grandfather’s business to be transferred to the district Collector’s account.

The funds would shortly be given to the families impacted by the flood. According to District Collector VP Gautham, ITC provided household appliances to 2,461 flood victims in Munneru.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner A Surabhi, BRS leader Gundala Krishna, and others participated in the programme.