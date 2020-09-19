8 persons injured in clash between 2 groups of TRS in Khammam

Khammam: As many as eight persons were injured during a clash between two groups of the ruling party on rivalry over domination and fields issue in Tegalabazar village in Konijerla mandal on Friday.

The injured were undergoing treatment in two private hospitals in Khammam. According to information, there have been disputes over dominating village and a few land issues between the groups of ZPTC and Sarpanch, both belong to the ruling TRS for some time now. Both the groups were trying to show their domination when time comes.

The ZPTC group reportedly has the blessings of Khammam Parliament member Nama Nageswara Rao, while the sarpanch group got support of MLA Ramulu Naik. Both the ZPTC, sarpanch and their followers have joined the ruling party from the CPM during the elections, but they never worked together in any development works.

On Thursday night, clash broke out between two groups on land boundary and releasing rainwater to other fields.

The clash reached its peak and about 25 persons of both groups attacked each other with stones and wood sticks in the fields. Five persons of ZPTC and three of sarpanch group received head injuries and shifted to a private hospital in Khammam.

Wyra Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Satyanarayana and Circle Inspector J Vasantha Kumar visited the village and set up police picket. A case was registered against 20 persons of both groups and investigation is on.