A girl child completes a family, says incharge Collector Sreeja

Khammam: The arrival of a girl child is often seen as a source of joy and completeness within a household, remarked District In-charge Collector Dr. P Sreeja.

She emphasized the importance of treating girls with the same respect and equality as boys, highlighting that they should be viewed as blessings rather than burdens. This sentiment was echoed by District Collector Muzammil Khan, who noted that the birth of a girl is indeed a precious gift.

As part of the “Maa Papa - Maa Inti Manideepam Programme,” which is held every Wednesday by district authorities, Dr. Sreeja visited the family of Vankudot Sunita Naresh in Raghunathapalem village.

the District In-charge Collector went to their house on Wednesday, after learning about the birth of a second girl child to the couple of Vankudot Sunita Naresh of Raghunathapalem village on March 19, 2025, along with the parents and family members, presented a sweet box, fruits, a certificate, wished them well, and honored them with a shawl.

In her address, Dr. Sreeja urged a shift in societal attitudes, advocating for equal treatment of girls and boys. She stressed the necessity of providing girls with quality education and support for their personal growth.

Furthermore, she encouraged families to respect the aspirations of their daughters, allowing them to pursue careers or businesses of their choice, thereby fostering a future where gender disparities are diminished and the value of girl children is recognized throughout the community.