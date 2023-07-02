  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

AICC Leader Rahul Gandhi felicitated CLP Bhatti Vikramarka

Bhatti Vikramarka
x

Bhatti Vikramarka

Highlights

AICC President Rahul Gandhi congratulated CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on the completion of his 109-day padayatra in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: AICC President Rahul Gandhi congratulated CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on the completion of his 109-day padayatra in Khammam on Saturday.

He praised him for successfully completing his padayatra.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X