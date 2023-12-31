All issues of Yadadri temple will be addressed says Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar

Yadadri : The Commissioner of Department of Endowment Anil Kumar has assured devotees of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple that all measures will be undertaken to ensure safe services are provided. As part of a routine inspection on Saturday, Kumar visited the temple in the area.

He examined problem areas that included like queues, Madha streets and the prasadam sales hall. The temple EO Ramakrishna Rao was also present on the occasion. Later, Kumar held a review meeting with temple authorities.

Addressing the media after the survey, he informed that due to lack of proper ventilation in the temple queues, problems arose especially when devotees would be in a large number. “ACs will be fixed in the queue area and ventilation will be arranged as necessary,” he said. “There are also problems in the gold colour queuelines, where additional arrangements will be made. Devotees are likely to face difficulties in summer as there is no place to sit after coming out of the temple. We are planning to set up sheds for devotees to sit in this vicinity,” he added.

Kumar informed that devotees face a serious problem of toilets on top of the hill. “We will construct a waiting hall for devotees and arrange for toilets,” he said. Moreover, he informed that it has been two years the devotees are facing difficulties in their spiritual undertakings. “It is high time to resolve them,” said the Endowment Commissioner.

Later, the Commissioner performed darshan of Swami in the sanctum sanctorum and participated in a special pooja.