All set for panchayat polls tomorrow

Khammam: Officials have completed all arrangements for the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections scheduled to be held on December 11 in the erstwhile Khammam district. The election campaign concluded on Tuesday.

A total of 937 candidates are contesting for 317 Sarpanch positions across the erstwhile district in this phase. The first phase of polling will be held in the mandals of Konijerla and Wyra under the Wyra Assembly segment, Raghunadhapalem under the Khammam Assembly segment, and Bonakal, Chinthakani, Madhira, and Errupalem, which fall under the Madhira Assembly constituency.

These seven mandals together comprise 192 Gram Panchayats. Meanwhile, 20 villages have witnessed unanimous election of Sarpanch candidates. Polling will be held in the remaining 172 villages, with 476 candidates in the fray for Sarpanch posts.

For 1,740 ward member seats, 158 have been elected unanimously. Polling will be conducted in 1,582 wards, with 3,275 candidates contesting. To facilitate the ward-wise elections, ballot boxes have been readied.

Adding a 20% reserve, 1,899 Presiding Officers and 2,321 Assistant Presiding Officers will be on duty.

Election scenario in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Meanwhile, in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the first phase of polling will be conducted in Manuguru, Aswapuram, Burgampahad, Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Cherla, and Karakagudem mandals.

For 159 Gram Panchayats, 14 Sarpanch seats are unanimous, and 461 candidates are contesting for the remaining 145 seats.

For 1,436 ward member seats, 336 were unanimous. No nominations were filed in three wards and 1,097 wards will go to polls, with 2,557 candidates contesting.

A total of 1,428 polling stations have been set up; 1,713 polling officers and 2,295 support staff will be deployed.

Polling will be conducted from 7 am on December 11, followed by counting at 2 pm, with results expected by evening.

Police officials stated that elaborate security arrangements are in place to prevent any untoward incidents. Special meetings have been held with contesting candidates to explain the Model Code of Conduct and election regulations.

Further, from 5 pm on Tuesday until completion of counting on December 11, sale of liquor has been banned in all election-bound mandals. Wine shops and bars will remain closed, and strict action will be taken against any violations, warned the Khammam Commissioner of Police and the Bhadradri Kothagudem SP.

Residents have been urged to cooperate to ensure peaceful and orderly polling.

With only one day allotted for campaigning, candidates intensified their door-to-door outreach on Tuesday. Displaying their election symbols, they appealed to voters and presented their manifestos, promising development works if elected.

Party leaders also joined the campaign to support their candidates. Many candidates continued efforts to mobilise migrant voters residing in other areas, arranging transportation for them where necessary.