Allu Arjun inaugurates father-in-law’s function hall

Peddavoora ( Nagarjunsagar): Huge crowd was gathered to get just on glimpse of their hero Allu Arjun who had arrived to attend a function here on Saturday.

Film star Allu Arjun inaugurated the Kancharla Convention Hall (a function hall) built by his father-in-law and BRS leader Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy at Bhattugudem of Chintapalli village in Peddavoora mandal in Sagar constituency.

As the people of surrounding villages and fans came to see Allu Arjun in large numbers, it became a challenge for the police to control them.

Contrary to the fans’ expectations, Allu Arjun just congratulated his uncle who built the function hall and thanked the fans who came for him and left.

Allu Arjun was accompanied by his wife Snehareddy, son and daughter.

Allu Arjun’s father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy who had contested as BRS candidate from Ibrahimpatnam constituency in 2014 elections and was defeated by TDP candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy.

As Manchireddy joined BRS after the election, Kancharla stayed away from party activities in that constituency.

Later, he intensified his activities in his own constituency Nagarjuna Sagar and hopes for a party ticket from here in the upcoming elections.

As a part of his service activity, he constructed Chandrasekhar Reddy Kancharla Convention, a function hall enough to accommodate 1,000 people and decided to allot it to the poor for marriage and other auspicious functions at a nominal rent.

He inaugurated this function hall with his son-in-law, film hero Allu Arjun, on Saturday.

On this occasion, sarees were distributed to women and lunch was arranged for 10,000 people. As a large number of BRS activists, fans and people of surrounding villages gathered there. The police resorted to baton-charge to control the crowd.