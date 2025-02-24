AP, TG should resolve water row amicably

Khammam: The Krishna water sharing dispute should be resolved quickly, urged Telangana Farmers’ Association district secretary Bonthu Rambabu. He was addressing the district committee meeting held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of district president Madineni Ramesh.

Rambabu expressed concern that if both the Telugu states do not amicably resolve the dispute over Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar water allocations in the Krishna basin, the central government may intervene, which will affect the interests of both riparian states.

The weekly restriction on Sagar water supply in Khammam district should be relaxed and a system of supplying water for two weeks and withholding it for one week should be followed.

Stating that farmers are facing difficulties due to the decrease in water in ponds, wells and ponds, he urged that ponds and wells in Khammam district be filled with Sagar water.

He called upon farmers to take all possible precautions to avoid wasting water.

The government announced that it has deposited the Rythu Bharosa money in the bank accounts of farmers for up to three acres, but hundreds of farmers have not received the money, and agriculture officials are making them do rounds to banks, he said.

Telangana Farmers Association district leaders Vasireddy Prasad, SK Meera, Duggi Krishna, Bikkasani Gangadhar, Seelam Satyanarayana Reddy, Mallempati Rama Rao, Banala Srinivasa Rao, Kusupudi Madhu and others participated in the meeting.