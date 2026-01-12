Arrangements underway for CPI’s Jan 18 public meet

Khammam: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has expedited preparations for the valedictory meeting of its centenary celebrations to be held in Khammam on January 18, with extensive publicity to ensure the event’s success.

Party sources said lakhs of people are expected to attend the meeting, while nearly 15,000 Jana Sevadal volunteers will take out a march through the city streets. CPI activists and representatives of mass organisations participating in the procession will hold party flags in their right hands and raise their left hands while raising slogans. For this purpose, about 40,000 red flags are being prepared.

For the past week, CPI activists have been engaged at the party office in fixing flags onto poles. Simultaneously, large flex banners and cut-outs are being installed across Khammam city and throughout the district as part of the publicity drive.

The flex banners highlight the background and historic struggles of the Communist movement, aiming to familiarise the younger generation with the party’s legacy, while also drawing attention to the major issues faced by the people, the approach of the ruling establishments and the need for people’s movements.

Special cut-outs recalling the sacrifices of martyrs and calling for future struggles are also being displayed.

As part of the campaign, large balloons will be released across Khammam city and the district on January 13. On January 14, party cadres have been mobilised to hoist red flags atop houses across the district. After conducting two rounds of district-wide campaigning through jeep yatras, the CPI is now carrying out village-level outreach using auto-rickshaws to publicise the centenary valedictory meeting.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to welcome delegates from around 40 countries, along with banners to receive CPI national and State leaders. A poets’ meet has also been scheduled for January 12 as part of the celebrations.

With simultaneous focus on publicity and logistics, the entire CPI district machinery is working round the clock to make the centenary valedictory meeting a grand success, party leaders said.