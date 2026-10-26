Battu Prem Kumar is observer for TG football championships

Khammam: National-level football player Battu Prem Kumar from BhadradriKothagudem district has been appointed as an observer for the 70th State-Level Under-14 Boys Football Championships to be held in Medchal district from October 29 to 31.

State School Sports Secretary Usharani issued the appointment orders following directions from the Director of School Education, Hyderabad.

The three-day championship will be held at Sunflower Vedic School in Kondlakoya, Medchal district. Prem Kumar will play a key role in observing the performances of participating district

teams and identifying talented players for selection to the national team.

Prem Kumar is working as a physical education teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School in Gautampur, Penagadapa. An established name in the state football circuit, he has participated in several national-level competitions and led the undivided Andhra Pradesh team.

His appointment as a state-level observer for the third consecutive time from BhadradriKothagudem district has brought recognition to the district’s sporting community.

Bhadradri District Education Officer Shambhu Prasad, District School Sports Secretary Bavu Singh, District Sports Development Officer Parandhamareddy and several physical education teachers congratulated Prem Kumar on his appointment.