‘Bhadradri temple devpt accorded special priority’

Bhadrachalam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has said that the development and renovation works of the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple here will be completed ahead of the deadline, with the government aiming to transform the temple and the town before the Godavari Pushkaralu. The minister said the state government had accorded special priority to the development of the historic temple and was expediting the works.

On Thursday, after offering prayers at the temple, Ponguleti, along with MLAs Tellam Venkata Rao, Payam Venkateswarlu, and Jare Adinarayana, District Collector Ankit, Superintendent of Police Rohith Raju, ITDA Project Officer Rahul, Sub-Collector Mrinal Shreshtha and engineering officials, inspected the progress of renovation and development works around the temple.

The minister said senior officials of the Roads and Buildings and Endowments departments were reviewing the works every week to ensure timely completion. Officials and local public representatives were also continuously monitoring the project.

“The government was planning to develop a special temple tourism corridor connecting major shrines from Basara to Bhadrachalam, with the objective of improving facilities at important temples along the route before the Godavari Pushkaralu,” he said.

Ponguleti said construction was progressing on a war footing and expressed confidence that the works could be completed around 10 days ahead of schedule if the current pace was maintained.

“Some slab construction works had already been completed, while preparations for the stone structures were ready. The stone structure works would commence on November 15, followed by the process of installing them at the site. The remaining concrete works and those relating to the temple’s Mada streets would proceed simultaneously,” he said.

The minister explained that removing rock from the hill required considerable care because the temple and residential areas were located on opposite sides. He directed officials to maintain construction quality and ensure that locals faced no inconvenience.

As thousands of devotees are expected to visit Bhadrachalam during the Godavari Pushkaralu, the government is also accelerating construction of bathing ghats and arrangements for essential infrastructure and other facilities.

Ponguleti said the town’s drainage system also needed improvement to prevent rainwater stagnation and ensure the smooth discharge of water. Following representations by the local MLA to the Chief Minister and the government, officials had been directed to prepare estimates for the proposed drainage works.

Temple Executive Officer Damodar Rao, Roads and Buildings officials, representatives and officials from other departments attended the programme.