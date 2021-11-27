Bhatti Vikramarka campaigns for Congress candidate in MLC polls

Khammam: The Local Authorities' Constituency MLC elections outcome in Khammam district would change the direction of future politics in Telangana, stated CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

Speaking to the media persons here on Saturday, he appealed to the local bodies' members to elect Congress candidate R Nageshwar Rao with a good majority. He alleged that the ruling party leaders are putting pressure on the elected

The elected members, whichever the party they belong to or any camp should vote with their conscience to protect their interests. Politics should have a broader perspective of all round progress and growth, Vikramarka suggested.

Central Finance Commission funds given to gram panchayats were being diverted, he stated. Sarpanches, MPTC, ZPTC members and others across the State have decided to raise their voice by expressing their franchise in the elections, he noted.

TRS leaders claimed that the party enjoys majority in local bodies in the erstwhile Khammam, but why the party leaders were planning to take the elected members to camps, the Congress leader sought.

The local bodies in Telangana were weakened. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi took steps to strengthen the local bodies in the country through 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments but now the elected members in the State have no power, funds or self-respect. In order to raise their voice in the State Legislative Council, the local bodies' members have to elect Congress candidate Nageswara Rao, he said.

Earlier he visited Gokinepally village under the Mudigonda mandal and inspected paddy in the fields and interacted with farmers.

District Congress committee president Puvvala Durga Prasad, MLC candidate Rayala Nageswara Rao, city president MD Javeed, former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao and other leaders participated in the press meet.