Bhongir: Judson to contest in graduate MLC polls

Bhongir : TPCC General secretary Bakka Judson described former CM KCR as a trickster and added that KCR would go down in history as a debt master who pushed the state into debt-trap.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that KCR did not leave even Warangal Central Jail and mortgaged to get loans Bank of Maharashtra Bank. Fed up with ten years of BRS dictatorship, corruption and family rule, the Congress was brought to power with a democratic uprising. He expressed hope that the newly formed government would work according to the aspirations of 1200 Telangana martyrs.

Judson announced that he would contest in the forthcoming Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda district Graduate MLC election. He reminded that he fought a lot in bringing out the truth by filing many cases on the irregularities committed by the BRS and made people aware of them. To echo the voices of the unemployed in the legislature, graduates and party leaders should support him in the MLC election.

Former Chairman of Bhongiri municipality Barre Jahangir, councillors P Pramod Kumar and Irapaka Narasimha, and Congress town president Kura Venkatesh took part in the media conference.