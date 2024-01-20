BJP appoints new district chiefs

Khammam: Ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections, the state BJP has initiated a major overhaul of its district units. The state party office, on Thursday night, announced changes in leadership with 12 district unit presidents replaced and 35 new district presidents appointed.

Among the notable appointments is the reassignment of Galla Satyanarayana as the district president of Khammam for the second time. BC leader KV Ranga Kiran has been entrusted with the leadership of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The selection of leaders is strategically aligned with the BJP’s goal of making significant strides in the forthcoming Parliament polls, particularly in the politically significant Khammam district. Galla Satyanarayana, a prominent figure in the Kamma community, has been reappointed, underlining the party’s consideration of potential voter influence.

Khammam, historically known as a ‘Kamma’ district, has witnessed the Kamma community playing a pivotal role in politics across various parties such as CPI, CPM, New Democracy, Congress, BRS, and others. In line with this trend, the BJP has continued the practice, ensuring the district president hails from the influential Kamma community.

The decision to retain Galla Satyanarayana, who was also a contender in the recent Assembly elections, showcases the party’s acknowledgment of his contributions.

In a parallel move, the appointment of BC leader KV Ranga Kiran recognises the strength of the BC (Kapu) community in the region. Kiran, with a history of dedicated service within the party and notable success in recent general and SCCL polls, brings valuable experience.

Both Galla Satyanarayana and Ranga Kiran, known for their strong affiliations with key party leaders, are now actively lobbying to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.