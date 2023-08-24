BJP cadres lay siege to MLA camp offices for 2BHK houses to poor

Mahbubangar: The BJP cadres took part in the MLA camp office siege programme across all the constituencies in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Wednesday.

The BJP activists in Mahabubangar, Jadcherla, Devarkadra and other constituencies across the Palamuru region took out protest marches and reached the MLA camp offices and raised slogans demanding the fulfillment of the poll promises given by Chief Minsiter K Chandrashekar Rao during the last Assembly elections in 2018.

They demanded that the government must provided double bedroom houses to all the eligible homeless poor in the villages, unemployment stipend to all the unemployed youth and farm loan waiver to the farmers.

“ Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had fooled the people of the State with his false promises of provideding double bedroom houses, unemployment stipend to youth and loan waiver to the farmers. Not a single poor in the village have got the 2BHK house. The unemployed youth are struggling hard as they are not able to get jobs because of lack of coaching as they do not have money. The farmers who had believed KCR that he would waive off their loans are also struggling as the government has not fulfilled the promise of waiving of their loans. The BRS government had cheated the people and got their votes in the last elections.

This time we want the people to throw away this government,” said a BJP activist in Jadcherla, during a protest of laying siege to MLA camp office on Wednesday. Similar protests by BJP cadres were also witnessed in Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Kodangal, Devarkadra, Wanaparthy, Achampet, Gaddwal, Kollapur and Gadwal constituencies.