BJP eyes historic win in Khammam LS seat

Khammam: BJP state party general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekar asserts that the party MP candidate for Khammam, Tandra Vinod Rao, will win a huge majority in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing a party leaders’ meeting here on Sunday, he expressed strong confidence that the BJP would create history in Khammam polls. He called upon workers to work tirelessly to ensure Rao’s win so that Khammam would be among more than 400 seats that would be won by the NDA across the country. He said that the Modi government would come back for the third time in the country. On its own, BJP would win 370 seats, he claimed.

Tandra Vinod Rao said that if elected he would spare no efforts to develop Khammam parliament constituency comprehensively. He assured to bring many schemes to the district from the Central government. He said more welfare schemes would be implemented in addition to the existing welfare schemes. “Voters gave a chance to the Congress in the past. They also gave a chance to the BRS, and also to the Communists. I am confident that they will give me one chance this time,” he said.

BJP State General Secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said that BJP was going to win the MP seat for the first time in the history of Khammam district. He said that the Congress and BRS parties had not done anything for the people of the district in the past 60 years. Party cluster in-charge Martineni Dharma Rao, parliament constituency in-charge Prabhari Srikanth, district president Galla Satyanarayana, KV Ranga Kiran, parliament constituency convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, and others took part in the programme.