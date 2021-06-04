BJP govt failed to vaccinate people in country: Congress

Khammam: District Congress leaders have accused the BJP government at the Centre of failing to manage Covid pandemic situation and for failing to vaccinate all the people of the country.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by its district president Puvvalla Durga Prasad submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India, to District Collector RV Karnan here on Friday.

In the memorandum, they stated that even as the people in the county were suffering from Covid-19, the Modi government was busy exporting vaccines to other nations and around 6.63 crore doses were exported to foreign countries.

Instead of gathering resources to bring the nation out of corona crisis, the BJP government exported vaccines and failed to place orders for vaccines to vaccinate the people, which proved costly for the citizens of India, they criticised.

The leaders further said that the world nations started placing orders for Covid vaccines in May 2020, but the Modi government and State governments have so far placed orders for just 39 crore doses for vaccinating around 140 crore population.

'A data given by the Central government informed that by May 31, 2021 the government was able to administer the first dose of vaccine to 21.31 crore people while the second dose was administered to just 4.45 crore people.'

Further the Centre had intentionally created a digital divide making the Cowin portal mandatory to register for vaccines and it has affected the chances of rural masses getting vaccinated, Congress leaders alleged. They appealed to the President to direct the Centre to vaccinate one crore population per day and distribute vaccines free of cost to the States and private hospitals. Former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, leaders M Srinivas Reddy, V Narasimha Rao, Y Balagangadhar Tilak and others were present.