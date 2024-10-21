  • Menu
BJP leader urges UM Gajendra Singh to develop tourist spots

Khammam: BJP state leader Tandra Vinod Rao on Sunday met with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Pune. He submitted a memorandum for...

Khammam: BJP state leader Tandra Vinod Rao on Sunday met with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Pune. He submitted a memorandum for the development of Singabupalem Pond in Sujathanagar Village in Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Stambhadri Gutta Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple in Khammam District and Jamalapuram Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Rao discussed with Minister for the development of the tourist spots and urged to release funds. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat responded positively and said that he would talk to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about these matters Rao informed.

