BJP leaders burn KCR's effigy at Khammam

BJP district unit chief Galla Satyanarayana on Monday come down heavily on the BRS government. He participated effigy burnt programme of CM KCR at ZP circle calling for the justice to deceased medico Dr Preethi. During the programme, a number of leaders and activists participated and expressed their anger on CM KCR and the BRS government.





Speaking to media people, Gallasaid in the BRS government under Chief Minister KChandrashekhar Rao's regime, a number of attacks happened on ST women.He claimed that CM KCR failed to protect women and mainly ST and SC people.





He demanded the government to immediately call a sitting judge to inquire and to do justice for Preethi's family.He directly questioned why the government did not take any action against the university principal and Dr Saif who caused the incident. He said, the BJP extended support to Dr Preethi's family and will continue to protest for the last justice for her family. BJP leaders R Pradeep, ShyamRathode, Manda Saraswathi, B Chandra Sekhar, V Sudhkar, V Rajesh, N Praveen, D Aruna, N Koteswara Rao, DeekondaShyam and others participated in the programme.



