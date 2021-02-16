BJP MLC candidate claims huge public support in Khammam

Khammam: People in the State are unhappy with the TRS government and wants a change, which is evident with Dubbaka and GHMC election results, stated Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda Graduate MLC candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy. Hence, the people in the State are supporting the BJP, he added.

On Monday, he visited Khammam district and participated in election campaigning. He also visited Wyra mandal and met all types of people and appealed them to cast vote to the BJP. Reddy said people are happy under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people are getting benefitted with the Central government's schemes.

Reddy criticised the TRS government that it had failed to implement its poll promises. The pink party leaders are mesmerising the people with their speeches, he added.

Later in the evening, Gujjula met the walkers in the park in Khammam town and appealed them to cast their votes in the graduate election.

BJP Khammam district president Galla Satyanarayana, parliamentary party in-charge Devaki Vasudeva Rao and other leaders accompanied Gujjula Premendar Reddy during his tour.