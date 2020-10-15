BJP opposes Collector's orders of shifting market in Khammam

Khammam: Opposing the District Collector RV Karnan's orders, BJP leaders and activists staged a protest at Rythu Bazar here on Thursday. BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy, district president Galla Satyanarayana along with a number of party workers participated in the protest.

Condemning the Collector's decision of shifting the vegetable market, they alleged that vegetable vendors and others will incur loss if the market is shifted. They appealed to the officials to continue the market in the same place, which has been continuing for the last 20 years. Several numbers of families have been doing business at this place, they added.



The BJP leaders criticised that the officers have forcibly vacated vegetable vendors from this place.

Heated arguments took place between police and the BJP leaders.