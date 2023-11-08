BJP’s love for BCs, an election stunt: Vaddiraju

Khammam: In a recent and fiery address, BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has raised pointed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda regarding the removal of a BC candidate from the State party president’s post. Ravichandra has accused the BJP of failing to address the welfare of BC communities during their tenure under the NDA government. He alleged that the sudden display of affection towards BCs during election time is nothing but a political stunt.

Ravichandra firmly stated, “I am the best example of how the BRS party gives importance to BC leaders. Our party is committed to the development and welfare of BC communities in the State.” He highlighted that the party has appointed numerous BC leaders to key government positions, underlining its dedication to BC empowerment.

Ravichandra drew attention to the BJP’s electoral performance in the last elections, where they forfeited deposits in 105 seats. He said that the current election situation appears to be no different. “Where would this BC candidate come from?” he questioned, referring to the BJP’s ‘BC CM’ slogan as a mere political catchphrase with no substance.

Furthermore, Ravichandra demanded an explanation from the Union government regarding the delay in conducting a BC caste census and expressed concerns about the BJP’s approach to BC issues. He criticised the Centre for its alleged failure to fill backlog posts and properly implement OBC (Other Backward Classes) reservations.

Not sparing the opposition, Ravichandra expressed disappointment with the Congress, labelling it a ‘useless opposition party’ for not adequately addressing the injustices faced by BCs in the country. He emphasised that other political parties only seem to express affection for BCs during elections, while the people of Telangana would remember who truly supported BCs when elections were not on the horizon. In closing, Ravichandra asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s focus remains on the welfare of future generations, beyond mere electoral gains.