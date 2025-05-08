BJP’s Ponguleti hails Operation Sindoor

Khammam: BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar said that Operation Sindoor is a symbol of eradicating terrorism that has deprived the families of 26 Hindus of their dear ones who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy attended the caste census and population awareness conference organised by BJP district president Nelluri Koteswara Rao in Wyra constituency as the chief guest.

First, he visited the newly built Sai Baba temple in Wyra town and offered special prayers to give courage and blessings to the soldiers who are sacrificing their lives for the defense of the country and making programmes like Operation Sindoor a success.

Later, he participated in special prayers at Wyra Ayyappa Temple seeking blessings for the defence of the country. He congratulated the Modi government and the Indian soldiers for their efforts to ensure that the country’s citizens are ready for any fight, especially by organizing Operation Sindoor within a week of the Pahalgam attack and attacking 9 terrorist camps.

Modi described Operation Sindoor as a slap in the face to the terrorists who continued their killing spree, recognising Hindus and Muslims alike in the Pahalgam attack, and that there was no question of backing down from war in this matter if necessary.

He warned that along with Pakistan, China and Sri Lanka, which are cooperating with the order, should also be wise, otherwise they will have to pay a heavy price.