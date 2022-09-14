BJYM holds bike rally as tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Khammam

Khammam: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on Wednesday organised bike rally. BJP district president Galla Satya Narayana and BJYM State president Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy took part in the bike rally.

Speaking on the occasion they said that after Independence to India, the Hyderabad was under Nizam rule as the then Nizam Khasim Rizvi did not want Hyderabad to be a part of India. Similarly, now the TRS did not want to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day as they are listening to their friendly political party MIM, they said.

BJP district general secretary Yuva Morcha Prabhari Rudra Pradeep and BJYM district president Ananthu Upender informed that Amit Shah will be coming to Telangana to celebrate the year-long Telangana Liberation Day. They said that the Union Minister Kishan Reddy will honour Central Home Minister Amit Shah at Parade Grounds.



They said that BJP-led Central government came forward to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day to fulfil the dreams of people across the State which KCR government didn't do till now. They also informed that this bike rally is a tribute to our first deputy prime minster of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

State leaders Gentela Vidyasagar, Shyam Rathod, BJYM district general secretary Eedula Bhadram, Bowenpally Shekar, Manda Saraswati, Allika Anjaiah, town president Taj Noth, Bhadram Kulmili Srinivas and other took part in the bike rally.