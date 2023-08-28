BRS policies are all anti-farmer: Kishan

Khammam: BJP state president and Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy has alleged that the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is pursuing anti-farmer policies to such an extent farmer came to believe that carrying out cultivation was an exercise in sheer waste.

Addressing a huge public meeting – ‘Rythu Gosa - BJP Bharosa’ – here on Sunday, Kishan Reddy criticised that the BRS government withdrew all subsidies for agriculture such as input subsidy, crop insurance and agricultural instruments on subsidy. A majority of farmers did not get loan waiver till date, he rued.

Kishan Reddy deplored that the Dharani portal compounded the hardships of farmers and more than 20 lakh farmers were hit by it. Some even committed suicide, he alleged. Those who suffered crop losses were yet to be provided any succour by the state government. It was also not providing crop loan subsidies for the last 9 years, he claimed.

Due to the antagonistic policies of the BRS government, many hapless tenant farmers took their lives, he alleged and took a jibe at KCR, claiming that Telangana turned into a fake seed bowl on his watch and also that projects turned commission centres for the Kalvakuntla family.

The BJP state president assured the people that after coming to power, the BJP would pay heed to the pleas and woes of the farming sector and bring in such policies and timely aid to wholly transform the sector. He added the Congress and the BRS were two sides of the same coin and were in cahoots with the MIM party.