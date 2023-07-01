Live
BRS relieved as it got rid of ‘Shani’:Harish
Criticises that the Congress party which accused Ponguleti of financial crimes in the past is now readying to invite the BRS-rejected candidate into their party
Khammam: Minister for Finance T Harish Rao has made hot comments against the former MP Ponguleti Srinvas Reddy who is getting ready to join the Congress party on July 2nd.
Speaking at a meeting here, Rao said that the BRS Khammam has become very free now. He flayed that Ponguleti who has been rejected by the BRS is now joining Congress party. He said that because of Ponguletithe BRS party suffered huge loss in many seats in the district. He ridiculed CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka for welcoming Ponguletiinto their party. He recalled Bhatti’s comments against the former MP earlier. He said Bhatti had said Ponguleti was an economic anarchist but he was extending an invite to him. It showed their double standards, he noted.
Harish Rao asserted that the BRS would win nine out of 10 assembly seats in Khammam district. A great deal of development was happening in the district under the BRS rule, he claimed. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi who was slated to visit Khammam on July 2 to implement RythuBandhu, RythuBima, KalayanaLakshami and such schemes in the Congress-ruled states.