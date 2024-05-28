Bypoll held peacefully, counting on June 5

Khammam: The by-election of Warangal-Khammam-Nalagonda Graduate’s constituency was conducted peacefully on Monday. The polling began at 8 am and concluded at 4pm. The officers set up all arrangements for peaceful polling in erstwhile Khammam district. District Collectors VP Gautham and Dr Priyanaka AlaPriyanaka Ala inspected the polling stations and interacted with voters.

The officers informed that Bhadradri district witnessed 68.05 % polling at 55 polling stations. Out of a total of 40,106 voters in the district, 27,294 cast their votes. Khammam registered 65.54% of the vote in the election. A total of 54,973 votes were cast at 118 polling stains in the district.