Coal production affected due to heavy rains in Khammam

Kothagudem: The coal production was affected on ce again in several opencast (OC) coal mines of SCCL in erstwhile Khammam district due to rainfall on Tuesday night.

In all around 5000 to 6000 tonnes of coal production was affected during the night shift on Tuesday at JK 5 OC in Yellandu mandal, at Koyagudem OC in Tekulapalli mandal, at GK OC in Kothagudem, mines at Manugur and at JVR and Kistaram OCs in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, officials said.

Earlier on Monday too, the coal production was affected in several opencast (OC) coal mines of SCCL in erstwhile Khammam district following continuous rainfall on Sunday night.

The work of removing overburden and 6000 tonnes of coal production was affected at JK 5 OC in Yellandu mandal and at Koyagudem OC in Tekulapalli mandal.

Similarly in Kothagudem around 3000 tonnes coal production was affected during night shift at GK OC as rain water accumulated in the mine and made the tracks in the mine slippery.

At JVR and Kistaram OCs in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district about 25000 tonnes coal production and 1.50 lakh cubic metres overburden removal was affected due to the rainfall last night.