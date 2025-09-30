  • Menu
Collector reviews preparedness for local body elections

Khammam: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty held a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate Conference Hall during which he stressed on the importance of conducting the upcoming local body elections in a systematic and peaceful manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed all departments to cooperate fully under the supervision of the Election Commission to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the elections.

He underlined the crucial role of Mandal-level Special Officers in overseeing the MPTC and ZPTC election process. He stressed the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) without any deviations.

Regarding paddy procurement during the monsoon season, the Collector instructed officials to prepare a robust action plan and ensure that past issues are not repeated. He ordered that all pending Custom Milled Rice (CMR) deliveries must be completed within the given deadline.

