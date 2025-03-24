Cong leaders vow to protect Constitution

Khammam: The Chairman of Telangana State Road Development Corporation, Malreddy Ram Reddy, in-charge of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan’sammelanfor Khammam and Paleru constituencies, and Dr Shravan Kumar Reddy, in-charge of Madhira and Wyra constituencies, advised the Congress leaders to take the slogan of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ to the people for the bright future of our country.

As per the orders of AICC and TPCC, on Sunday, a district-level meeting was organised under the chairmanship of District Congress Committee President Puvvala Durga Prasad. An awareness programme was held for AICC, TPCC, affiliated association presidents, city, block mandal and town Congress presidents. Wyra Madhira constituency in-charge Dr Shravan Kumar, MLAs Maloth Ramdas Nayak, Matta Ragamai, former MLCs, Balasani Lakshminarayana, Potla Nageswara Rao and others were present.

They expressed anger that the BJP, which had been ruling the country for ten years, was insulting the Constitution and damaging itsspirit.

It was not respectingconstitutional bodies and trampling on the guarantees of Constitutionfor equal rights, freedom and justice to the people of the country. Invoking the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, the speakers suggested organising a movement with the slogan of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ to expose the wrong deeds of BJP.

A pledge was administered on the occasion to take the message of Congress to the doorsteps of people.

City Congress President Mohammad Javeed, Working President Nagandla Deepak Chowdhury, AICC Seva Dal Coordinator Chota Baba, TPCC official representative KoriviVenkataratnam, District affiliated association presidents Dobbala Soujanya, Syed Ghaus, Yedlapalli Santosh, Mokka Shekhar Goud, Boddu Bondaiah, PCC members Pratap Reddy, Vadde Narayana Rao and others participated in the meeting.