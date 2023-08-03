Congress claims to win all 14 seats in Palamuru

Mahbubangar: The Congress party leaders are confident that will all the 14 Assembly seats in the Palamuru region in the elections to be held later in the year.

While addressing a press meet at the District Congress Committee office on Wednesday, DCC president G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) said that the BRS party is outdated in Palamuru region and the people have lost their trust in the pink party due to CM KCR’s atrocious undemocratic and corrupt rule during the last 9 y ears in the State. Now the people are looking to choose an alternative government and the Congress party is the only alternative to the BRS party. In the next Assembly elections the people of all the 14 constituencies are eagerly waiting to elect the Congress party, GMR said.

GMR condemned Minister Srinivas Goud’s remarks against PCC chief president Revanth Reddy. GMR said the BRS leaders are badmouthing against Revanth Reddy because he was exposing the BRS party and its leadership.

He said Congress is having all the data relating to the corrupt activities and evidences of land grabbing by the BRS leaders. Congress will expose the BRS party’s misdeeds to the public, observed Madhusudhan Reddy.

TPCC General secretary Vinod, district Congress general secretary Siraj Qadri, town Congress president Laxman Yadav, district Women Congress president Vasantha Raghavendra Raju, District ST Cell chairman Lingam Naik, Bhutpur Mandal Congress president Keshireddy Srinivas Reddy, Bhutpur mandal Congress leaders Likki Vijay Goud and others were present.