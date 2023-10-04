Congress poll panel co-chair makes bold promises

Khammam: In a passionate address at a gathering organised by the Nelakondapally mandal Congress unit in the Palair assembly segment of Telangana on Tuesday, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the Co-Chairman of the Telangana Congress Campaign Committee, made bold promises on behalf of the Congress party. Reddy assured the people of Telangana that the Congress party understands their desires and will make sure to fulfill their wishes once in power.

“We know what the people want, and we will guarantee to fulfill their wishes,” proclaimed Reddy confidently. He went on to emphasise that the Congress party is committed to delivering on its promises, just as they did in Karnataka.

Amidst a spirited welcome, Reddy was greeted with a thrilling bike rally by party leaders and supporters. He reminded the crowd of the Congress party’s track record of keeping promises, highlighting the credit owed to the party for providing homes to countless underprivileged individuals during the previous Congress government.

Reddy made it clear that the Congress party has pledged six guarantees, which will be implemented once they come to power. He encouraged party members and supporters not to be disheartened and promised a brighter future for all party leaders and workers.

As he addressed the gathering, Reddy stressed the importance of spreading Sonia Gandhi’s six guarantees to the people, making it the responsibility of every party activist. The event witnessed the participation of prominent party leaders, including Maddineni Baby Swarnakumari, Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, and various other dignitaries.

With these resolute statements, Reddy and the Telangana Congress Campaign Committee have set the stage for an ambitious campaign, vowing to bring their promises to fruition once entrusted with power.