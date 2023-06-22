Congress undisputed champion of deception: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Sparing the BJP for another day, Energy Minister, Jagadish Reddy blasted the Congress for spreading lies and labeled them as the undisputed champions of deception.

In a fiery speech given in Suryapet, he expressed his outrage over the Congress’s call for protests under the guise of “Dashabdi Daga” (a decade of cheating).

Addressing media persons in Suryapet, the Minister said the people have already rejected the Congress party, and they are sitting in opposition today. He criticized the party for persisting in their delusions, and embarking on futile padayatra spreading falsehoods.“How can the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation be considered unreal,” Reddy challenged. “Are the remarkable welfare measures taken for the people are mere fabrications? Is it untrue that the roads we walk on were constructed by the government? Do the opposition parties drink a different safer water than what flows through the taps in our homes? Is it a fantasy that electricity that lights our lives through the flick of a switch,” he asked. The Minister fired off these thought-provoking questions, highlighting the absurdity of the Congress’s claims.