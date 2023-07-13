Congress will bring dark days, says Puvvada

Khammam: State Congress president Revanth Reddy’s comment on 24 hours power supply to farm sector has once again proved that the party is anti-farmer, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Wednesday.

The Minister took part in a dharna conducted against Revanth Reddy’s comments at Raghunathapalem in the district following the call made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

An effigy of Revanth Reddy was burned on the occasion. Addressing the protesters, Puvvada said the Congress leader is trying to do harm the poor by suggesting that three hours of power supply to villages was enough for farming purposes. If Congress comes to power, dark days would come again and farmers would suffer, he said.

Stating that Revanth Reddy did not care about farmers and agriculture, the Minister said that if electricity was available for 24 hours, farmers would water the crops at their convenient time and according to the demands of the crops. Congress claims that farmers do not want 24 hour electricity, while the BJP wants to fix meters to agricultural connections. It is evident that both the national parties are anti-farmer and anti-people. Revanth Reddy needs to learn a good lesson from farmers and the general public, he said.

During the Congress rule, there were many incidences of farmers dying owing to electric shocks and snake bites because electricity was supplied only at night, he said, adding that BJP and Congress both work for Adani and Ambani, while K Chandrashekhar Rao works for people.

At a demonstration in Sathupalli, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah burned an effigy of Revanth Reddy. Similar demonstrations were held at across Kothagudem and Khammam districts.