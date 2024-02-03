Live
Just In
Deadline for submission of applications for MP seats from Congress to end today
The deadline for submission of applications for MP tickets will end today and the party will be accepting applications from aspirants until this evening.
The deadline for submission of applications for MP tickets will end today and the party will be accepting applications from aspirants until this evening. So far, 140 applications have been filed for the 17 available posts.
A significant number of applications were received with professors, government officials, and politicians are competing for MP tickets in the state. It is expected that today, the final day for applications, a large number of submissions will be received.
In Khammam Congress, there is fierce competition for the Khammam Parliament seat. Former seniors and family members of key leaders are vying for the MP ticket. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's wife, Mallu Nandini, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's brother, Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao's son, Tummala Yugender, and former Union Minister Renuka Chaudhary are all in the race for the ticket.
Mallu Nandini will hold a rally with 500 cars from Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's camp office in Khammam to apply for the MP ticket. Vikramarka's followers and Congress workers are demanding that the ticket be given to Mallu Nandini. Former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhary has announced that if Sonia Gandhi does not contest the Khammam MP seat, she is ready to contest. This has created suspense over who will be the candidate for Khammam.