Declare health emergency in district: CPM to Telangana government

Khammam: CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao has demanded that a health emergency be declared in the district on Monday at district party office.

Nageswara Rao said that many people died of Covid-19 in the district, but the State government and officers are not taking the issue seriously. There was shortage of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections across the district in all the government hospitals, he informed. The Covid-19 patients are suffering due to lake of medicines, he added. He alleged that the government has miserably failed in preventing black marketing of the Remdesivir injections. He demanded the officers to take action on the staff, who misuse the injections in the hospitals.

He appealed to the government to give vaccination to all the people without any registrations and include Covid-19 in Aarogyasri scheme.

He urged the health officers to setup more Covid-19 testing centers and vaccination centers in the district. Party state committee member Ponnam Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the meeting.